Derbyshire school holds non-uniform day to raise funds for Turkey – following earthquakes last month
A Derbyshire school held a non-uniform day to support the victims of the Turkey earthquakes.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST
Pupils at Temple Normanton Academy have raised money to support the victims of the disaster.
In just one day the school raised over £200 which will go towards food, blankets and shelter.
The fundraiser was organised at the request of the Student Council.