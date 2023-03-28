News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire school holds non-uniform day to raise funds for Turkey – following earthquakes last month

A Derbyshire school held a non-uniform day to support the victims of the Turkey earthquakes.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST

Pupils at Temple Normanton Academy have raised money to support the victims of the disaster.

In just one day the school raised over £200 which will go towards food, blankets and shelter.

The fundraiser was organised at the request of the Student Council.

Children at Temple Normanton Academy have had a non-uniform day to raise funds for the disaster in Turkey.
It comes after a strong earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria leaving many people, including children displaced or homeless.

