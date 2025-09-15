Volunteers at a Matlock charity shop are toasting a milestone this month as they celebrate 40 years on the high street, serving customers in the community and changing the lives of young people around the world.

The Save the Children outlet, on Bank Road, was one of the first charity shops in Matlock when it opened in September 1985 and has continued to thrive as the retail landscape transformed around it.

Throughout its history, the shop has relied on the goodwill and commitment of volunteers who give up a few hours a week to staff the counter and sort through the endless stream of donations arriving through the door in all shapes and sizes.

Volunteer Joy Grice said: “Staff aside, the shop is only flourishing in Matlock for 40 years because of the great customers, many regular and also helpful when items on display outside the shop are blown down the road.”

The team of volunteers who have helped Matlock's Save the Children shop reach its ruby anniversary. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Unusually for shops of its kind not even the management roles are paid, keeping overheads low and directing more of the money earned into the charity’s programme of global works focused on health, education and post-conflict recovery, as well as rapid response operations in emergency situations.

One of the longest-serving team members is Ann Gregory, who said: “I remember calling in to buy Christmas cards in December of that first year and I’ve been here ever since.”

Colleague Joyce Cauldwell said: “I’ve been here 33 years, made lots of friends and I still enjoy meeting the customers every day.”

That friendly atmosphere has been key to the shop’s success, along with a shared sense of humour to keep up the team spirit.

Shop manager Janet Hoole and Mayor of Matlock Marilyn Franks. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Ann said: “I recall a previous manager popping out of the shop only to return and find her own coat had been sold.”

Today the shop is managed by Janet Hoole, who said: “We would like to thank the generous donors of goods. It’s always especially lovely to see children thoughtfully donating toys they have outgrown.”

Stocking clothes, household goods and bric-à-brac, the shop is regarded as a treasure trove full of surprises for keen-eyed bargain hunters.

Joy loves it when friends compliment her on a necklace she often wears and she tells them it cost only £1.50 from the shop.

Regular volunteers Fran Rutter and Sarah Holden. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Regular customer Kate said: “I have always found the shop to be packed full of the most interesting and diverse stock.”

Another, Marlene, often stops by with her deaf and blind puppy, and said: “I never pass the door without visiting for a fuss and a treat for Ayla, and maybe to pick up something for my mum too”

New volunteers are always welcome. Anyone interested in helping the team make it to 50 years and making lives better for children both in the UK and overseas can pop into the shop for more information.

Anyone looking to make a donation to the shop is encouraged to sign up for Gift Aid too, to secure an additional 25 per cent in value from the Government.

Pop in today to see what you can find or learn how to get involved. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

To learn more about the charity’s work, go to savethechildren.org.uk.

