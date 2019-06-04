Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds rubs shoulders with TV celebs at British Soap Awards
107-year-old record-breaker Jack Reynolds rubbed shoulders TV favourites at the British Soap Awards.
Great-great grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood, who filmed a scene for Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks earlier this year, attended the event in Salford on Saturday.
Jack went to the event with his son-in-law and daughter Jayne Goodwin. She said: "It was an unbelievable night. We were completely overwhelmed."
Live on the show, host Phillip Schofield said Jack was the oldest person to be on a soap and the oldest person to attend the awards.
Jayne, Jack and Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt in Coronation Street.
Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street, with Jack and Jayne.
