Michael Dolan, from Langley Mill on the border between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, will run 26.2 miles at the northernmost point on Earth on the 13th

of April.

He’s currently training for the race, where temperatures are likely to be -17 or colder, using a freezer unit in Chesterfield provided by a local frozen food distributor.

Michael, who started running after being diagnosed with type two diabetes in 2009, said: “I have been fortunate to visit incredible places and meet many inspirational people who have become lifelong friends through running. Training for my races means that I have lost weight and my health has improved sufficiently for me to reverse my diabetes.

“If I can also raise awareness and funds for Guide Dogs by taking part in the Arctic Marathon, then it will make all the training and travelling worthwhile.”

Michael was due to complete the Arctic Marathon in April 2022, but the race was postponed due to the war in Ukraine. He has previously run marathons on each of the Seven Continents, supporting a variety of charities.

With this marathon, he decided to raise money for sight loss charity Guide Dogs after meeting a local guide dog owner and becoming her guide runner.

Paula Hunt, the local guide dog owner whom he supported, said: “I met Michael through a mutual friend while I was looking for a guide runner.

“During one of our running sessions I tripped on a raised stone and I think that's when Michael fully appreciated how challenging living with sight loss is.

“He has since started this amazing fundraising journey and I cannot thank him enough for supporting Guide Dogs, in particular Amber Valley and Derby Fundraising Group.

“I just wish me and my Guide Dog Geanie, now 8, were able to go to the North Pole with him to show our support to him.”

On completion of the Arctic Marathon, Michael will become a part of The Marathon Grand Slam Club which is comprised of runners who have completed a marathon distance of 42.195 km (26.2 miles) or longer on each of the Seven Continents and on the Arctic Ocean at the North Pole Marathon.

Michael often supports other runners during races, to the detriment of his own finish times.

Nichola Bonsall, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “This is an incredible challenge which Michael is undertaking, and we can’t thank him enough for choosing to support Guide Dogs.

“It costs around £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and, as a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services running. We wish Michael the best of luck with both his training and the race ahead,” she added.