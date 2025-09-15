Derbyshire rugby club given permission for modern new clubhouse, replacing its “ramshackle” “dilapidated” current facilities

A Derbyshire rugby club has been given permission for a modern new clubhouse, replacing its “ramshackle” and “dilapidated” current facilities.

Matlock Rugby Club, known as the Baileans, who have played at Cromford Meadows in Mill Road, Cromford, since 1928, have been given permission by Derbyshire Dales District Council for its new clubhouse

The design of the clubhouse has been significantly changed during the planning process to take on concerns from heritage officials regarding its landscape impact.

This has led to the modern replacement being changed from a two-storey upgrade with a wrap-around terrace to a one storey building with a sloping, higher ceiling.

The new Matlock Rugby Club clubhouse near Cromford. Image from Stock Planning.

The approved plans will see the current one-storey clubhouse improved and extended, supporting a club which boasts a mixture of 15 teams for men, women and juniors.

Funding for the new facility stems from the club, Sport England, the Rugby Football Foundation National Lottery and the district council.

Council officials, not councillors, approved the clubhouse this month, detailing in a report: “The proposal holds a key benefit of enhancing sports facilities within the local and wider area.

“The use of the site for sports has been long established, thus the proposal, in securing the longevity of facilities on site, would positively contribute to the area in this regard.”

The facility would have six changing rooms, additional toilets including a disabled bathroom, a physio room, a games space (such as pool), a club shop and larger pavilion, bar and kitchen areas.

Planning agent Andrew Stock said: “We are delighted to have supported Matlock Rugby Club in securing planning permission for a new replacement clubhouse at Cromford Meadows.

“Following 12 months of constructive discussions with the local planning authority, approval was granted under delegated powers and we are grateful to the case officer at DDDC for their continued support throughout the process.

“This new facility will safeguard the long-term future of Matlock (Baileans) Rugby Football Club, which has proudly called Cromford Meadows home since 1928, while providing modern, fit-for-purpose facilities for all teams, both men’s and women’s, junior and senior. Beyond rugby, the clubhouse will also be a valuable community asset for the wider Derbyshire Dales area.”

The club, in its application, had written: “There are clear and convincing justifications for the proposed development as it provides an opportunity to replace an outdated clubhouse with a brand new fit-for-purpose building.

“The proposed development will meet the longer-term ambitions of the club whilst also cementing its future at Cromford Meadows which has been its home for nearly a century

“The development provides a much-needed and long overdue opportunity to significantly improve the facilities whilst also contributing to the wider benefits to the local community which the club has served for many decades.

“The proposal will also provide a valuable asset to Derbyshire Dales.”