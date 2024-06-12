Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Staveley and District Royal British Legion commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings during a small ceremony in Staveley’s memorial gardens on June 6.

Members of the Royal British Legion branch were joined in the early hours of the morning by two Staveley councillors and a resident.

Branch president, Councillor Martin Thacker MBE gave a reading from Ecclesiasticus 44 verses one to 15 before an act of Remembrance service commenced and a two-minute silence was observed. Afterwards, a wreath was laid at 6.30am – around the time with which the amphibious landings began 80 years ago.

Branch chairman Graham Weighhill said: “It’s poignant, and very important that we all remember the sacrifices made by others, on our behalf.

“The commemoration provided a poignant reminder of those sacrifices made by allied forces on D-day. The Staveley branch of the Royal British Legion is honoured to have provided local remembrance as part of the 80th anniversary event. It’s important that we remember these events but it’s also important we remember every single day.”

On Saturday, June 8, three members of the Stavely and District Royal British Legion attended the Bolsover Blitz event, which also marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event was attended by John Wallace who carried the Staveley Branch Standard, Poppy Appeal organiser, John Gerrard, and Chairman, Graham Weighill.