Derbyshire roadworks: Temporary traffic lights on A6 – as Severn Trent set to improve sewer system
The work on replacement of 180 metres of sewer pipe that runs along Chatsworth Road and Dale Road North started yesterday, Monday, January 13.
The programme of works is scheduled to take six weeks with a target to be completed by the end of February.
Starting on Chatsworth Road just outside Peak Shopping Village, the works will be completed in sections, moving south to Dale Road North.
To ensure the safety of the team delivering the work and other road users, two-way traffic lights will be in place for the majority of the works, with three-way lights for the junction with the A6.
Chrstina Massey, Severn Trent Community Communications officer for Derbyshire, said: “As the pipes that make up our networks age, they can start to become more susceptible to problems like bursts.
"We’ve had a few reports of issues on the pressurised sewer in Rowsley which can be really unpleasant, so our team will be working in the area for six weeks to replace a section of the main.
“This will ensure that the local waste network is more resilient and ready to meet the challenges of climate change and population growth both now and into the future.
“We know that temporary traffic lights can be disruptive but they’re necessary to help keep everyone safe while we deliver these works. We’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding while we complete this upgrade”.
