Derbyshire road reopens after urgent repairs carried out

The A6 northbound at Matlock was shut on Monday from the junction with the bridge at Dale Road to just after the train station.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “The A6 at Matlock has now reopened.

“Apologies for any inconvenience for this closure due to urgent flood defence repair work.

Derbyshire County Council says the A6 at Matlock is currently shut.