Derbyshire road reopens after urgent repairs carried out

A Derbyshire road which was closed so flood defences could be urgently repaired has now reopened.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:24 am

The A6 northbound at Matlock was shut on Monday from the junction with the bridge at Dale Road to just after the train station.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “The A6 at Matlock has now reopened.

“Apologies for any inconvenience for this closure due to urgent flood defence repair work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire County Council says the A6 at Matlock is currently shut.

“A large crane needed to lift ballast from the road to fix a broken wall.”

DerbyshireMatlockDale RoadDerbyshire County Council