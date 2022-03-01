Derbyshire road reopens after urgent repairs carried out
A Derbyshire road which was closed so flood defences could be urgently repaired has now reopened.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:24 am
The A6 northbound at Matlock was shut on Monday from the junction with the bridge at Dale Road to just after the train station.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “The A6 at Matlock has now reopened.
“Apologies for any inconvenience for this closure due to urgent flood defence repair work.
“A large crane needed to lift ballast from the road to fix a broken wall.”