Police have closed a Derbyshire road following a collision between an HGV and a pedestrian.

The B5057 is closed in Darley Bridge after the collision this afternoon (Friday, November 15).

Emergency services are at the scene, including the air ambulance.

It is unknown at this time how long the road may be closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

