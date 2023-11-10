News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Rich List 2023: The 11 richest business owners in Derbyshire and how much they're worth

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT

Insider Media published its annual list with many Rich List regulars having seen their businesses struggle over the past year and some have dropped out of the annual wealth rankings.

Higher energy costs, steeper prices raw material prices and double-digit inflation on consumers have hit companies operating across the economy.

The most high-profile departure is the Wilkinson family. Their high street retailer Wilko slid into administration in August and a run of dividends taken by the discounting dynasty were not sufficient to meet the £110m entry level for this year’s Rich List.

Matt Gowar is one of the debutants. He has successfully bought and built up two outdoor clothing brands: Lowe Alpine and Rab.

Gowar’s Derbyshire-based group Equip has tripled profits over the past year, prospering from the staycation boom of recent years as well as strong exports.

Owner of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, has seen his wealth grow by £227m in 2023. Ashley's wealth stands at £3862m. He stands at number 3 in the Midlands Rich List.

1. Mike Ashley

Owner of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, has seen his wealth grow by £227m in 2023. Ashley's wealth stands at £3862m. He stands at number 3 in the Midlands Rich List. Photo: Carl Court

David Clowes, owner of Derby County and Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments, is worth £330m. A rise of £3m this year.

2. David Clowes

David Clowes, owner of Derby County and Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments, is worth £330m. A rise of £3m this year. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Melvyn Morris CBE is an English businessman and former Derby County FC chairman. As a web entrepreneur, Morris gained a large part of his fortune through his successful startup investment in King. He was born in Littleover.

3. Mel Morris

Melvyn Morris CBE is an English businessman and former Derby County FC chairman. As a web entrepreneur, Morris gained a large part of his fortune through his successful startup investment in King. He was born in Littleover. Photo: Stu Forster

Peter Gadsby is an Ashbourne-born property developer and lifelong Derby County fan. He's worth £200m. A drop of £1m since 2022.

4. Peter Gadsby

Peter Gadsby is an Ashbourne-born property developer and lifelong Derby County fan. He's worth £200m. A drop of £1m since 2022. Photo: Sarah Washbourn

