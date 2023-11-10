Derbyshire Rich List 2023: The 11 richest business owners in Derbyshire and how much they're worth

The latest Midlands Rich List has revealed the wealthiest business owners in the county.

Insider Media published its annual list with many Rich List regulars having seen their businesses struggle over the past year and some have dropped out of the annual wealth rankings.

Higher energy costs, steeper prices raw material prices and double-digit inflation on consumers have hit companies operating across the economy.

The most high-profile departure is the Wilkinson family. Their high street retailer Wilko slid into administration in August and a run of dividends taken by the discounting dynasty were not sufficient to meet the £110m entry level for this year’s Rich List.

Matt Gowar is one of the debutants. He has successfully bought and built up two outdoor clothing brands: Lowe Alpine and Rab.

Gowar’s Derbyshire-based group Equip has tripled profits over the past year, prospering from the staycation boom of recent years as well as strong exports.

