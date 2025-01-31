Derbyshire retro: Journey back to the 1960s with 25 photos of Chesterfield, the Peak District and John Lennon playing at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

By Brian Eyre
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:49 BST
Take a look back to the swinging sixties with 25 great pictures.

See what photographers captured in these fantastic pictures, taken in the 1960s. See if you can remember these events or are you or your friends in one of the pictures?

PYE recording artist Mark Wynter signs autographs at a music shop in Heanor, 1962.

1. Retro Derbyshire

PYE recording artist Mark Wynter signs autographs at a music shop in Heanor, 1962. Photo: George Eyre

Janet Wright streaks to an easy victory in the ladies open Pancake Race at Winster, Derbyshire, 7th February 1967

2. Pancake Race at Winster

Janet Wright streaks to an easy victory in the ladies open Pancake Race at Winster, Derbyshire, 7th February 1967 Photo: Sheffield Star

Pictured at the 1969 Shirebrook Festival

3. Retro Derbyshire

Pictured at the 1969 Shirebrook Festival Photo: Mansfield Chad

Chesterfield FC ground at Saltergate. Pictured 14 January 1967

4. Retro Derbyshire

Chesterfield FC ground at Saltergate. Pictured 14 January 1967 Photo: Derbyshire Times

