Derbyshire retro: 31 photos show popular shops in and around Chesterfield during the 2000s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:52 BST
These photos look back at shops around Chesterfield during the noughties.

They include award-winning businesses, new openings, popular independent shops, national stores and charity shops.

They also show some of the popular characters who ran them.

Some of the shops pictured have been lost over the years but others have clung on in the face of adversity,

Richard Chamberlain Shop Manager with Meadowfresh's prize burgers and staff Simon Gascoyne and Daniel Lock, 2010.

1. Meadowfresh

Richard Chamberlain Shop Manager with Meadowfresh's prize burgers and staff Simon Gascoyne and Daniel Lock, 2010. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Princess Anne visites Save the Childrens shop, Chesterfield, in 2002.

2. Royal visit

Princess Anne visites Save the Childrens shop, Chesterfield, in 2002. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Highfield House Farm, Stonedge, Chesterfield. Pictured in the Farm shop is David & Sylvia Prince in 2003.

3. Highfield House Farm

Highfield House Farm, Stonedge, Chesterfield. Pictured in the Farm shop is David & Sylvia Prince in 2003. Photo: Steve Ellis

Paul Burrell book signing at Peak Book Shop promoting 'The Way We Were'. also pictured is fan from Old Whittington, Tracey Pearson, in 2006.

4. Book signing

Paul Burrell book signing at Peak Book Shop promoting 'The Way We Were'. also pictured is fan from Old Whittington, Tracey Pearson, in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill

