They include award-winning businesses, new openings, popular independent shops, national stores and charity shops.
They also show some of the popular characters who ran them.
Some of the shops pictured have been lost over the years but others have clung on in the face of adversity,
1. Meadowfresh
Richard Chamberlain Shop Manager with Meadowfresh's prize burgers and staff Simon Gascoyne and Daniel Lock, 2010. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Royal visit
Princess Anne visites Save the Childrens shop, Chesterfield, in 2002. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Highfield House Farm
Highfield House Farm, Stonedge, Chesterfield. Pictured in the Farm shop is David & Sylvia Prince in 2003. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Book signing
Paul Burrell book signing at Peak Book Shop promoting 'The Way We Were'. also pictured is fan from Old Whittington, Tracey Pearson, in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill
