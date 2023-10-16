News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire residents invited to learn more about our local history with a tour of a Chesterfield cemetery

A voluntary group has been giving monthly guided tours around a Chesterfield cemetery and teaching local history through the stories of those buried there.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
Friends of Spital Cemetery is a group dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of Spital’s Victorian garden cemetery.

The group has been offering educational, guided tours around the cemetery grounds since 2018 to raise public awareness of the historical significance of this unique place of rest.

The monthly tours are run by group members, Margaret Hersee and Andy Miles, who showcase their extensive knowledge of the history of those buried there.

One group enjoying a tour around the cemeteryOne group enjoying a tour around the cemetery
Margaret said: “You’re always researching because there’s always more to find out. Since Janet’s original research, we’ve tried to amplify that. I am regularly going into the library and looking up more details around people's history.”

Margaret was inspired to start the tours after hearing about a similar project run by the Sheffield General Cemetery Trust. She based the tours on the notes and research of local historian and vice chair of the Chesterfield and District Local History Society, Janet Murphy.

With Janet’s research, Margaret was able to put together a route which incorporates the story of the cemetery and some of the interesting local people who are buried there.

Both Margaret and Andy have since added their own research to keep the tours fresh and interesting. Margaret said that some people have brought their own snippets of information about relatives or ancestors which has been useful in the evolution of the tours.

Friends of Spital Cemetery’s secretary, Andy Miles, joins Margaret in giving the tours, as well as the background research. Andy describes himself as a little bit “obsessive” when it comes to the “addictive” research.

Margaret said that the tours have been very well received since they began, with many people being pleasantly surprised by the rich history within the cemetery walls.

Next month he will be hosting a special tour themed around the cemetery’s war graves as a tribute to remembrance Sunday. This is just one of a number of themed tours the duo host throughout the year, including a tour celebrating women’s history month in March hosted by Margaret.

The tours take place on the second Sunday of each month at 1pm, lasting around an hour.

