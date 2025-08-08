Derbyshire residents fear rural land grab and threat to Green Belt as drive to meet housing shortage highlights 300 sites

North East Derbyshire residents are growing increasingly concerned after nearly 300 sites have been identified for consideration for possible new housing schemes which they fear could pose a strain on infrastructure and a threat to the countryside and Green Belt land.

Labour-controlled NE Derbyshire District Council launched a Local Plan public consultation in June inviting landowners, developers and organisations to identify potential development sites for housing and other uses as part of the council’s Call for Sites initiative as local authorities try to meet the huge national demand for new homes.

The council’s Call for Sites section of the consultation has revealed that participants have already selected 343 potential development sites across North East Derbyshire for consideration including 293 for housing.

Conservative District Cllr Alex Dale, who shares residents’ concerns, recently hosted three meetings in Dronfield, Unstone and Apperknowle which attracted around 250 residents.

Ne Derbyshire District Cllr Alex Dale Discusses Concerns About The Possible Use Of Greenfield And Green Belt Land For Housing During One Of Three Meetings In Dronfield, Unstone And Apperknowle, Courtesy Of Cllr Dale.

Cllr Dale said: “In places like Dronfield, Unstone and our surrounding villages, local infrastructure is already stretched to breaking point – from GP surgeries to our road capacity.

“It’s simply not possible to accommodate this scale of growth without a fundamental and costly rethink of our local services.

“We’re also extremely concerned about the threat to our Green Belt, which plays a vital role in preventing urban sprawl from Sheffield, preserving the unique character of our towns and villages and providing a home for our much-loved flora and fauna. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good – and we owe it to future generations to fight to protect it.”

However, the council has stated it needs to find land to accommodate over 12,000 new homes over the next 20 years at the same time as protecting the environment and responding to climate change after the Government has set a target to build one-and-a-half million homes in England in five years.

The Labour Government has also urged all relevant councils that they must help to reach a target of 370,000 new homes per year with plans to address the housing shortage crisis by fast-tracking developments and by prioritising local buyers for local developments.

Under new planning rules, the Government has prioritised building on previously developed brownfield-used land to reduce environmental impacts but it has also introduced the new ‘Grey Belt’ land definition to allow and encourage more developments on low-quality Green Belt areas.

Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit previously stated that if proposed changes by the new Government were to go ahead they would ‘concrete over our countryside’ something disputed by the NE Derbyshire District Council Leader Cllr Nigel Barker who has stated there is no intention to do so.

Cllr Dale said: “We’re deeply concerned about the Labour Government’s new mandatory housing targets for North East Derbyshire, which have increased by 164per cent on the previous Government’s advisory ones, at a time when nearby cities like Sheffield and Derby have seen theirs reduced by 20 to 25per cent.

The Government Has Set A Target To Build 1.5 Million Homes In England In Five Years, Courtesy Of Gov.Uk.

“If accepted, this deeply unfair policy would lead to an unsustainable and unprecedented 25 to 30per cent increase in our population over the next 20 years, which is simply not justified.

“That level of growth is completely unrealistic for a largely rural area like ours and we’re urging the district council to stand up to the Government and make the case for a lower target that reflects local circumstances.”

Cllr Dale explained the council ran a Call for Sites initiative where landowners and developers were invited to identify land for potential development including sites for housing, employment, biodiversity and one potentially for Travellers.

He said that recently issued maps showing these sites reveal a ‘worrying number of submissions’ around Dronfield and its surrounding villages, including on Green Belt land.

Cllr Dale added: “While not all sites will make it through the technical assessment process, it’s clear that developers are circling – and this new Local Plan, combined with a weakened national policy on protecting Green Belt land, means our open spaces are now under greater threat than ever before.”

The council launched its North East Derbyshire Local Plan: Issues and Options public consultation on June 19 and residents have until August 14 to submit comments.

It has also held a number of related public meetings across North East Derbyshire during June and July.

Cllr Dale said: “As Conservative Councillors, we’ll be doing everything we can to stand up for our Green Belt and make the case that these targets are totally unrealistic and unfair for our communities – but it’s absolutely vital that residents make their voices heard too.”

Potential sites attracting concerns include those around Stubley Hollow, Callywhite Lane, and Holmley Common, at Dronfield, as well as one at Longcroft Road, in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Others include Apperknowle, and St John’s Road, Crow Lane and at Pooh Corner house sanctuary, at Unstone, and there are three rural areas at Barlow including to the east of Valley Road, to the north of Millcross Lane and a smaller site east and further north of Valley Road.

Unstone resident Ian Taylor said: “I believe there are plenty of brownfield sites where we see derelict areas where they are not countryside or Green Belt that I feel would sustain housing requirements.

“I think development is necessary but it has to be in the right place that matters.”

Mr Taylor argued the St John’s Road and Crow Lane areas of Unstone are not suitable for developments because traffic access issues would bring ‘chaos’ and the infrastructure would be ‘inadequate’.

He added the use of Green Belt land for developments would see the loss of lovely views’ and significantly affect the heritage value of the area’s former mining cottages.

Unstone resident Christine Nelson said: “We are quite a way from any decisions being made but we should be looking at brownfield sites first before any consideration is given to greenfield or Green Belt land.”

Ms Nelson added that she recognises there is a housing issue but she does not think using countryside or Green Belt land is the way to solve it.

Terri Amber, of Pooh Corner Home for Rescued Horses and Ponies, at Unstone, said: “I think the target is unrealistic. North East Derbyshire is a small area relatively speaking and rural and the belt of countryside between Chesterfield and Sheffield and out to Clay Cross is going to end up built-up and we will lose it all.

“And it’s concerning for wildlife because it will push that out and people who actually live there will be crowded out and it will affect their quality of life.”

Ms Amber, who runs Pooh Corner as a community interest, non-profit company on land rented from the council, is very worried because one potential development site being proposed falls at the ‘hub’ of where the sanctuary is based.

She is concerned using greenfield and Green Belt land for developments will pose threats to wildlife including badgers, birds and bats.

Ms Amber added: “It is also about the character of a village because we cannot end up in a big sprawl that will mean places lose identity and character.”

Dronfield Woodhouse resident Melanie Stanney argued the earmarked site at Longcroft Road would remove a greenfield boundary between North East Derbyshire and Sheffield, and the area’s flood risk, infrastructure, roads and schools cannot support such an anticipated increase in population while brownfield sites present a more preferable option.

Sarah Bell also posted on the Barlow Village Facebook page that she fears land in the village will be sold as part of the Government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis as well as to cash-in on the beauty of the area at the expense of the village, the wildlife and residents.

Barlow Parish Council stated this is an issue over which it has no control because it is in the hands of the district council and it has advised that all views and comments need to be addressed to that authority.

Cllr Cupit said: “Particularly because of the high number of new homes that have been built in North East Derbyshire over the last decade – over 6,000 either built or approved – and the countryside nature of the district, we’re really concerned by the massive new Government housing requirements that have been imposed on our area at the same time as cities have been told they don’t need to build as many.

“Areas like Clay Cross, Wingerworth and Shirland are already having thousands of new homes built.

“We also don’t think we’ve got the infrastructure – roads, schools, doctors. So we pushed the council to raise concerns with the Government previously and ask for a re-think – though the Labour-run district council didn’t seem to think there was a problem with finding sites for a further 12,000 new homes in our area over the coming years.

“This consultation is another chance for us all directly to do just that and highlight the areas we want to protect. We’ll keep raising this and asking for more realistic plans along with more say on any new homes that are planned.”

Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker, previously highlighted last year that the housing crisis needs addressing because he said at that time 25 per cent of ‘households’ in North East Derbyshire were unable to afford an affordable home and that over 2,200 people were on a waiting list in need of affordable housing in the district.

NE Derbyshire District Council has stated that it is preparing a new Local Plan to replace the current plan that was adopted in November, 2021, and it has carried out a Call for Sites to give people and organisations the opportunity to submit sites with the potential for new development or uses.

The council explained the Call for Sites and subsequent site assessments processes do not confer any form of consent, indicate that planning permission will be granted or suggest that the sites are suitable to be allocated in the Local Plan.

It has confirmed that at least 343 sites have been submitted for a variety of uses, including 293 for housing, 39 for employment, four for Gypsy and Traveller pitches and 74 for biodiversity receptor sites and it is analysing these for suitability for possible inclusion as ‘allocations’ in the new Local Plan.

The council has stated that it recognises that people value the rural nature of the district and are concerned about the impacts of development upon roads and traffic, healthcare provision and nature.

But it added it also needs to find land to accommodate over 12,000 new homes over the next 20 years while working within national guidelines, protecting the environment and considering climate change challenges.

The council has argued that the challenge for everyone is to find a solution that selects the most appropriate areas for development whilst protecting those areas and assets of greatest value.

It will undertake a targeted consultation on a refined list of site options early in 2026 to ensure that communities are given the opportunity to put forward their views before the council selects sites for inclusion in its Publication Draft version of its Local Plan.

A council spokesperson said: “We acknowledge in the current consultation that a lot of people will want to focus on the sites that have been submitted to us for consideration. The difficulty at this point is that the process is nowhere near advanced enough to have any certainty on which of those sites are actually candidates for allocation in a draft version of the Local Plan.

“To be absolutely clear, the sites have been put forward by the landowners or representatives, these are not sites that the planning department have selected for consideration.”

The council stated it has received positive feedback for its transparent approach by putting sites forward for the public to see and some indicate what a development strategy could look like but they represent only one option and are not a complete picture.

It also recognises some of the sites may have less capacity than envisaged or may not be suitable at all once more information has been considered which is why the council is seeking views to form its wider strategy to assess which sites have the most potential.

A council spokesperson added: “The more constructive feedback we receive about how we can address the issues that we face, the more information we will have to consider when starting to narrow the options down.

“We also want to stress that this consultation is not the only opportunity for engagement. There will be a focussed consultation on those sites that look to have the most potential as suggested allocations early next year, in advance of the consultation on the draft Local Plan.”

The council is welcoming comments on its Local Plan as part of a consultation through its online system to be submitted by an August 14 deadline and those unable to provide comments online can contact the Local Plan Team on 01246 231111 or email [email protected]to request a response form.

It will also be running focus groups at key points to seek views on specific planning policy matters and anyone wishing to sign up for a focus group can also contact the Local Plan Team on 01246 231111 or email [email protected].