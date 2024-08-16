Derbyshire residents call for flood prevention work - after being forced to move out of their home for nine months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poolsbrook residents are calling for better flood prevention measures after damage caused by Storm Babet forced them out of their home

Poolsbrook Social Welfare Club and a number of houses nearby were severely damaged by floods caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

Carlie Hayward and her husband Peter Sivitter, who were among the residents affected, were forced to move out of their home in Poolsbrook after it was completely flooded.

Now, the couple, who have spent nine months in a replacement house in Worksop, are calling for the Derbyshire County Council and Yorkshire Water to put more preventive measures in place.

Poolsbrook residents are campaigning for the council and Yorkshire Water to put more preventive measures in place before autumn to avoid floods this year. Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes has been helping residents to set up a meeting with the council.

Carlie said: “Our house was completely flooded, we struggled to find any temporary accommodation close by because so many houses in Chesterfield were flooded. After nine months in Worksop, our tenancy ran out so we are back in our house now.

"But we've had delays with the company fixing our property, and we still have no living room. It's just a cavity floor at the moment. Our house is still not a home, it’s a big mess. It feels like we're just fighting, trying to make sure it doesn't flood again, and no one listens to us.

"This flood affected our entire village. Four houses were completely flooded, alongside the social welfare club – which is the heart of the village community, organising several events, activities for children, and bingo.”Carlie and other local residents have been trying to find out why the flood happened and what could be done to prevent similar emergencies in the future.

She said: “We've been trying to figure out what happened and we discovered that Yorkshire Water had really bad blockages in the pipeline and contacted them to clean it out. They did, but then later realised the grate where the pipelines hit into the dyke was completely blocked. The entire surface water for the village bypasses our house into that dyke.

Peter Sivitter and Carlie Hayward had to move out of their house for nine months after it was damaged by the flood water. The repairs in their house are still not completed.

“Another resident who's been looking into this with us was told it was the County Council's responsibility, so we tried to contact the council but no one was giving us any updates. No one was communicating with us to try and at least come up with a plan and let us know that something was being done.”

Peter posted on a local Facebook Group to call other residents to help in the fight to get more preventative measures put in place. His post was spotted by local Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes who met with the couple and promised to lobby the council to meet with Poolsbrook residents.

Carlie added: “ It's taken us threatening to take things into our own hands, on Facebook, to protect our homes from floods, otherwise nothing would have happened.

"Poolsbrook is such a close-knit historical community. Families have grown up here for generations, and they're all saying that we have never been hit like this by floods before until the council approved a planning application to build homes on our floodplain, and then all of a sudden we got water coming down and no one seems to care.”

Poolsbrook was one of the areas affected by floods caused by Storm Babet. (Photo courtesy of Poolsbrook residents)

After intervention from Cllr Hayes, the Derbyshire County Council has promised to meet with the residents affected to discuss the issues caused by the floods.

Cllr Hayes said: “Poolsbrook folk are reasonable but the communication from the Council has been poor and has led to fears that the issues they suffered during and after the floods will recur.

"I did not want people to take direct action as it would put them in harm’s way, but the threat has resulted in us getting a response, and that is a good start.

"This level of (non) communication by the Council has been unacceptable but they have now agreed to a meeting to discuss matters face-to-face with Carlie and Peter, the operators, developers and the Council which will, I am sure, assuage any further worries.”

Commenting on the issues with pipes, Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We understand incidents of this nature can be extremely distressing. In June, we received reports of a partially-blocked outfall and have since completed maintenance to remove debris.

"Our teams are also carrying out a full CCTV investigation of the surface water network in the area to identify any potential problems with the sewer. Any issues uncovered will be rectified as soon as possible. We are continuing to work closely with the council to understand the wider issues relating to flooding in the area."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We know it’s sadly been a very difficult time for residents affected by the flooding caused by Storm Babet, which brought unprecedented rainfall across the county, and we’re sorry residents didn’t feel they’d been kept up to date in this instance. We’re sorry for that.

"Now the nesting season is over, maintenance works around the outfall to the watercourse can be carried out in the coming weeks. We couldn’t do the work during the winter as the wet ground and high water levels prevented the work from being undertaken safely.

“We continue to work in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council and Yorkshire Water to address residents’ concerns and are due to meet with them in mid-September.

“Storm Babet was the worst flooding and rainfall event we’ve seen in decades in our area and the county council continues to work with all agencies involved with flooding to support communities affected and try to reduce the risk of flooding in the future.”