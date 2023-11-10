Eckington School has remembered the service and sacrifice of the armed forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth.

During the week prior to Armistice Day, students took part in assemblies led by David Steed, Deputy Headteacher and ex-Royal Marine Commando, and activities focused on remembrance spanning the curriculum.

These included the creation of a poppy display by Year 7 students that incorporated 85 poppies, one for each of the Eckington residents who lost their life during World War 1.

On the morning of Friday, November 10, the school student Community Committee joined with the wider Eckington community at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Eckington at which a wreath was laid on behalf of the school.

At Eckington School itself, the entire school community of all 1,250 students and the staff gathered together for a ceremony of remembrance. The last post heralded the start of a two-minute silence, respectfully observed by students and staff.

Richard Cronin, Eckington School Headteacher said: “Remembrance is a national opportunity to pay our respects to the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended the British value of democracy.

"As a school we have remembered the armed forces service people, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth. We have also remembered the vital role played by our emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.