Derbyshire rainbow bench painted black in vandal attack restored

The Happy to Chat bench on the corner of Mundy Street and Ilkeston Road in Heanor has been restored after a vandal attack.

The bench was installed in 2022 to provide a space to talk for those affected by isolation and had a rainbow painted on it as a symbol of ‘something better’.

But at the beginning of last week, vandals have sprayed black paint over the rainbow.

Following the incident, Mayor Alan Abernethy and councillor Sean Hind managed to remove the black paint from the bench and restored the previous colours.

Andrew Sharpe, clerk at Heanor and Loscoe Town Council, said: "The bench was an initiative to allow people to sit, chat and catch up. People who haven’t seen another human being during the day could sit down and show that they are willing to talk to someone.

"The rainbow was chosen because it’s a symbol of something better coming after a storm.

"There were lots of comments online condemning those who damaged a bench which was well received by residents of Heanor and Loscoe.

"It’s sad that people want to spoil things for others and I’m pleased that we have been able to put it back to its former glory.”

The incident has been reported to Derbyshire police with officers launching an appeal to the public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have been made aware of the damage caused to the 'Happy To Chat Bench' located on the corner of Mundy Street, Heanor. It appears that the rainbow back rest has been sprayed with black paint.

“If anyone has any information or witnessed anyone causing the damage, please contact us quoting crime number 25000382554.”

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

