Derbyshire pupils amazed as real reindeers and Santa Claus visit primary school

Pupils have had an amazing festive surprise as real reindeers and Santa Claus visited thier school this week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
Spinkhill pupils have had an amazing festive surprise as real reindeers and Santa Claus visited thier school.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill welcomed some unusual guests this week - as Santa Claus and two reindeers visited the primary on Monday, December 18.

Pupils were amazed and couldn’t believe their eyes as the visit was kept a secret until the very last moment.

During the end-of-term celebration organised by PTA, each pupil met a raindeer and had a photos taken with the animals.

