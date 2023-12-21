Derbyshire pupils amazed as real reindeers and Santa Claus visit primary school

Pupils have had an amazing festive surprise as real reindeers and Santa Claus visited thier school this week.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill welcomed some unusual guests this week - as Santa Claus and two reindeers visited the primary on Monday, December 18.

Pupils were amazed and couldn’t believe their eyes as the visit was kept a secret until the very last moment.