Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tub2Pub initiative returns this year allowing Greene King customers to recycle their empty plastic confectionery and crackers tubs enjoyed over christmas, saving waste from landfill and raising money for Macmillan cancer support.

The scheme has run successfully over the past couple of years, with over 5,000kg of plastic – almost 50,000 tubs, being collected nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tubs can be taken to any Greene King establishment before 11 February 2024. The containers can be left with a Greene King staff member at the bar or at welcome station within one of the locations.

Greene King pubs taking part in the Tub2Pub scheme in 2024

After that date, all tubs will be taken to a plastic reprocessing centre where they’re shredded, before being sold onto plastic manufacturers. All money raised from the sale of Tub2Pub plastics will be given directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Since starting Tub2Pub a couple of years ago, Greene King has raised over £11,300 for Macmillan.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “Our customers have shown they really welcome this scheme which stops the plastic tubs they have left over from Christmas going to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each year, we have collected more and more tubs as Tub2Pub is more widely known and supported. It’s a simple and effective recycling solution which is good for our customers, the environment and our charity partner, Macmillan.”

The scheme is in partnership with Co-Cr8 and the plastic recycling will be undertaken by DCW polymers.

Peter Goodwin, co-cre8 managing director said: “It’s a fantastic project that captures the imagination of people in local communities wanting to recycle more, guarantees that used plastic tubs are recycled in the UK and raises much needed funds for a great cause – a win, win, win, what’s not to love! We want to challenge ourselves each year and hope that our 2024 campaign will be bigger and better than ever!”