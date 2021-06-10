Derbyshire public health chief issues statement as Covid cases continue to rise in part of county

In the two weeks up to June 6, 73 people in Glossop, Dinting, Simmondley, Charlesworth, Hadfield East, Tintwistle, Hadfield West and Gamesley tested positive for Covid-19 compared to 52 in the previous two weeks.

Derbyshire’s director of public health Dean Wallace has renewed his calls for residents and people who work in the area to remain cautious, continue to get tested and have the vaccine when it is their turn.

Dean Wallace, Derbyshire's director of public health.

He said: “I have no doubt that the rise in cases in Glossop is due in part to its proximity to Greater Manchester where extra testing and vaccinations are being rolled out amid concerns about increasing infection rates.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of getting tested regularly, whether you have symptoms or not, and continuing to follow the hands, face, space, fresh air rules that we’re all familiar with.

“It is clear that the rise in cases is mainly among younger, unvaccinated groups so it’s also really important that everyone gets their vaccine when it’s their turn.

“These really are the most effective ways to control the spread of all variants of coronavirus and, while I know it’s hard to keep going after all this time, it’s the only way we’re going to get back to all the things we love.”

Anyone with any of the three main symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate immediately. The main symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. People should not leave the house and should book a Covid-19 test or ring NHS 119.

Residents without symptoms can visit a community testing site, pick up free testing kits from a local pharmacy or order rapid testing kits to be delivered to their home. Find out more about community testing on the Derbyshire County Council's website.

Mr Wallace added: “There is currently no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness and the vaccines continue to be highly effective against them but they do spread more easily – which is why we need everyone to be extra vigilant.

“I’d also urge everyone to continue to wear face masks where required unless you are exempt, to keep on washing your hands regularly and keep two metres away from anyone not in your household.

“We’ve come so far in our fight against this pandemic and the vaccine has been a real turning point, but this is a timely reminder that Covid hasn’t gone away and we still need to take precautions to protect those we love from this illness – especially those not yet vaccinated.

“Thanks to everyone for continuing to follow the guidance and get tested regularly to help stop the spread.

“I would urge everyone throughout Derbyshire to keep going and use your judgement to keep everyone safe,” he added.