Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star pub and takeaways, through three-star food venues to businesses scoring top five-star ratings.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for food venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Nonno's Bar And Pizzeria, Belper - five-star hygiene rating Nonno's Bar And Pizzeria at Strutt Street in Belper was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on October 16.

Davis's Fresh Bake, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating Davis's Fresh Bake, at Elder Way in Chesterfield, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 2.