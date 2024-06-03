Derbyshire pub with two star food hygiene rating – among 11 latest food hygiene scores

The Food Standards Agency rates venues across the county on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection.

During an inspection, a business can be given a rating from zero to five. The score of five swows that hygiene standards are very good and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star pub to five-star food venues.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Red Lion Inn, Shirland - four-star hygiene rating The Red Lion Inn at Main Road in Shirland, Alfreton was given a four-out-of-five score after an assessment on April 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . China Chef - five-star hygiene rating China Chef at Chesterfield Road in Dronfield was given a score of five on May 29. Photo: Google Photo Sales