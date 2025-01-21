Derbyshire pub with one star hygiene rating - among 14 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including two one-out-of-five scores.

1 . Food Hygiene Rating 1 - MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY, from The United Kingdom Food Standards Agency Two Derbyshire venues serving food have been given one-out-of-five hygiene ratings.

2 . Ginners, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Ginners at Stephenson Place in Chesterfield was awarded the maximum score of five on November 29.

3 . Board & Bean, Chesterfield - two-star hygiene rating Board & Bean, a board game café at New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield was handed a two-out-of-five rating following an inspection on December 10.