Derbyshire pub with beer garden, parking space and a unique name up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The freehold for a uniquely named Needlemakers Arms in Ilkeston is now available as the venue has been put out on the market by Leisure property specialists Fleurets.
The pub, which is on the market for £275,000, is spread across two areas. The lower section is bar orientated and extends to the external grassed beer area. The second area, located up a couple of steps, includes a pool play area and a range of seating. There is scope for a new owner to reintroduce the former trade kitchen.
The pub has been without a permanent landlord for nearly four years after it was closed in June 2020 as the previous licensee couldn’t afford the rent during lockdown. It has been run by a temporary team since then.
In 2023 the owners of the venue invested in the revamp and are now hoping to find a buyer who would take over the pub permanently.
Andy Tudor, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands said: “An unusual name always gives a pub of a bit of extra character and, to my knowledge, there are only two Needlemakers Arms in the whole of the UK.
"There’s more to this pub than a good name though. Set back from the busy Nottingham Road, this welcoming local offers ample parking, a small garden area to the rear and scope to reintroduce a food offer via the unused but decent sized kitchen.”
Anyone who would like receive further information or to arrange a viewing, is asked to contact Fleurets Midlands Office on 0121 236 5252 or via email at [email protected].