Derbyshire pub with a zero star food hygiene rating – among 18 latest food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th May 2024, 17:09 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a zero-star pub to five-star food venues.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Huadu, a takeaway at Derby Road, Chesterfield, was handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 26.

2. Huadu, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating

Papa Johns at Sheffield Road in Stonegravels, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 7.

3. Papa Johns, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

Smithy Brook View Cafe at Smithybrook View in Clay Cross, was also given a score of five on May 3.

4. Smithy Brook View Cafe - five-star hygiene rating

