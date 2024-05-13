Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a zero-star pub to five-star food venues.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Huadu, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating Huadu, a takeaway at Derby Road, Chesterfield, was handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 26. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Papa Johns, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Papa Johns at Sheffield Road in Stonegravels, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales