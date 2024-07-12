Derbyshire pub with a one star food hygiene rating – among 14 latest food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from one-star and two-star pubs to five-star food venues.

1 . Darwin and Bear, Chesterfield - two-star hygiene rating Darwin and Bear at Glumangate in Chesterfield was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Chopsticks, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield was given a four-out-of-five score on June 5. It's great news for the takeaway which had previously held a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Delhi 41, Whittington Moor - four-star hygiene rating Delhi 41 at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales