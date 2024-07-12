Derbyshire pub with a one star food hygiene rating – among 14 latest food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 20:31 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from one-star and two-star pubs to five-star food venues.

Darwin and Bear at Glumangate in Chesterfield was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

1. Darwin and Bear, Chesterfield - two-star hygiene rating

Darwin and Bear at Glumangate in Chesterfield was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5. Photo: Google

Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield was given a four-out-of-five score on June 5. It's great news for the takeaway which had previously held a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023.

2. Chopsticks, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating

Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield was given a four-out-of-five score on June 5. It's great news for the takeaway which had previously held a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023. Photo: Google

Delhi 41 at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4.

3. Delhi 41, Whittington Moor - four-star hygiene rating

Delhi 41 at Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4. Photo: Google

The Royal Oak at Hollins in Old Brampton, was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. The Royal Oak, Old Brampton - five-star hygiene rating

The Royal Oak at Hollins in Old Brampton, was given the maximum score of five after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

