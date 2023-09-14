News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire pub undergoes six-figure renovation ahead of autumn reopening

A Derbyshire pub is undergoing a major renovation which has led to its temporary closure.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
The Cat and Fiddle on Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam, near Ilkeston, is having a six-figure makeover to its interior and exterior, details of which are currently being kept under wraps.

It is expected that the pub will reopen its doors in the autumn with all-new decor and a food and drink menu to excite customers.

