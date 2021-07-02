Derbyshire pub temporarily closed after recent events to hold charity quiz for Ashgate Hospicecare

As reported on Thursday, the Plough Inn at Brackenfield was closed for just under a month after a man reportedly made threats to the landlord and other members of staff.

The 27-year-old suspect – who was arrested on suspicion of harassment, malicious communications and threats to damage property – has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plough Inn at Brackenfield.

As a result of recent events, the pub was unable to hold its quiz to aid the hospice for a number of weeks.

But the quiz will now take place at 8pm on Sundays, starting from this weekend.

It costs £2.50 per person, with proceeds going to the Chesterfield-based hospice, and features 40 questions. Complimentary supper will be served after the first 20 questions.

Winners get a Sunday lunch for four people at the Plough, along with a couple of bottles of wine.

Visit https://bit.ly/3xdI7lM for more information.