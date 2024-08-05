Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire pub has been stripped of its licence after its landlady drunkenly punched a police officer in the face and assaulted her own staff.

The Three Horseshoes Pub in Derby Road, Ilkeston, has had its licence revoked by Erewash Borough Council following a licensing hearing on July 30, the authority has now detailed.

This comes after Jaqueline Hather, who had been designated premises supervisor and remains co-premises licence holder with her husband Glenn Canlin, drunkenly punched a police officer in the face on Sunday, May 26, and assaulted two of her own staff members.

Cllr Linda Burns, chair of the council’s licensing panel, wrote in a decision notice: “The behaviour of Jaqueline Hather at the licensed premises on 26 May 2024 was totally unacceptable.

“It is to be expected that a proportion of customers will be intoxicated to a greater or lesser extent and it is incumbent on the operators of such establishments to be able to manage the premises in a manner that is safe for both staff and customers.

“In the opinion of the panel, the events shown on the Facebook and bodycam footage shown in the course of the hearing reveal a distinct lack of respect for the police or the licensing conditions and accordingly it is the panel’s decision that the premises licence in relation to the Three Horseshoes should be revoked.”

Cllr Burns outlines that suspending the licence for three months, removing the designated premises supervisor and adding extra conditions to restrict the licence were all assessed and disregarded.

Ms Hather and Mr Canlin are now able to appeal the revocation of the licence, which they run through JG Hospitality Ltd.

Last week’s hearing was told that on Sunday, May 26 this year, police were called to the venue after reports that one of the licence holders, Jaqueline Hather, was “kicking off and assaulting everyone”.

When police attended at around 9.30pm they found that Ms Hather, aged 58, had assaulted two of her own staff, before exiting the venue via the beer garden, where she was followed by police and arrested.

During the process of arresting Ms Hather she punched PC Sophie Salloway in the face, causing “immediate pain and discomfort”, for which she was also arrested.

Ms Hather appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 19 June, where she pleaded guilty to the offence of assaulting an emergency worker and was made to pay £717 – a £416 fine, £166 victim surcharge, court costs of £85 and compensation to PC Salloway of £50.

Ms Hather has now stepped back from the DPS role and the pair – who are married – told the hearing that they are looking to pass the licence over to new management and are in the process of selling the pub.

Mr Canlin, who owns four other businesses, largely focusing on carpeting, claimed he was not aware he was a premises licence holder for the venue and that this must have been a misunderstanding when solicitors were drawing up the paperwork.

PC Stephen Phillips, a licensing officer, told the hearing that Mr Canlin had presented himself as “the landlord” when they attended the premises, so could not “dissociate” himself from the incident.

The Three Horseshoes has remained closed for the two months since the incident, apart from for one day during the European Football Championship when they opened on a licence variation before promptly closing when they were told this would be in breach of the law due to the apparent lack of CCTV.

Footage of a video shared on social media of part of the events in the pub before police arrived was shown during the hearing.

It shows Ms Hather involved in numerous scuffles, including pulling hair and throwing a glass bottle, and swearing at people in the pub, with customers chanting “round two” and also making offensive comments.

Police footage from a body-worn camera was also shown which shows Ms Hather swearing at police and punching a female officer, with her daughter, Stephanie, asking her to calm down, as she is pinned to a police van, saying she “I am not doing anything, I am just sitting here”.

Stephanie Hather, Ms Hather’s daughter, who represented her in the hearing, had said: “Yes, Jackie did make a mistake and she has been to court and that has been dealt with. It is an isolated incident. There have been no reports of other violent incidents. They should be allowed to keep the premises licence so they can regain some costs. Revocation is not necessary if someone is to take over with fresh hands.”

PC Phillips had said: “Rather than set an example of behaviour and conduct inside the premises she controls, in front of customers she acted in such a drunken and violent manner which I have not seen before by a person in such authority.

“The behaviour of Jackie was totally unacceptable, the behaviour of Glen was totally unacceptable and the behaviour of the customers was totally unacceptable.

“For this to be going on in such a brazen way demonstrates that these behaviours had been going on for quite some time.”