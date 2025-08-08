Derbyshire pub poised for demolition in plan for drive through cafe
The applicant, Brimington Property Ltd, wants to knock down The Three Horseshoes at High Street, Brimington and build a drive-through cafe, creating 15 full-time equivalent jobs.
A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council in support of the application said the proposal includes widening the entrance/exit and relocating the existing traffic lights further away from the junction. This will provide a clear view of the roads and traffic lights, which is essential to ensure the safety of customers/pedestrians exiting the site.
The proposed car park will accommodate five vehicles as well as six short stay cycle spaces to encourage cycling as a mode of transport.
The single storey cafe would be of contemporary appearance, in keeping with commercial premises in the area. The material palette comprises white and grey painted render, dark grey colour coated aluminium window and door frames, timber vertical cladding, grey single ply membrane roof and dark grey colour coated aluminium parapet coping and fascias.
