Mary James is the landlady of The Old English pub on Market Street, Clay Cross. Since 2012 she has helped raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan and has been recognised by the organisation with a certificate. Mary began raising money for the charity on behalf of a regular who was under the care of Macmillan nurses. For over a decade now she has organised fundraising events to raise money for Macmillan, and the super landlady shows no signs of stopping.

In spite of the recent recognition, Mary remains humble, taking only a little credit for the funds that have been raised. Calling Clay Cross “the centre of God’s universe”, Mary says its people “never ever say no. If they’ve only got two pounds left in their pockets they will give you those last two pounds. They always do”.

She adds: I’m just lucky enough to live in a pub people can use for fundraising purposes”.

Mary proudly holding her certificate

Running various fundraising events like tombola’s and raffles from her pub throughout the year, Mary’s biggest annual fundraising project is the Macmillan Day, hosted on the bank holiday Sunday at the end of August.

The day includes a disco, karaoke, cake sale, and occasionally a sponsored wax or head shave, as well as many other activities. A set of stocks is set up outside the pub and punters get the opportunity to throw soapy sponges and water at members of staff locked inside them. Being locked in the stocks herself was one of Mary’s favourite fundraising memories.

She says laughing: “They’re usually very kind and let me wear a bathing outfit, cap and goggles when I go in the stocks. They don’t tend to throw sponges at me, but they do get the hosepipe and just hose me down.” She adds: “It’s all about putting the fun in fundraising.”

All proceeds from the day go to Macmillan – some of which has gone towards Chesterfield Royal’s Macmillan Wing.