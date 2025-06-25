Derbyshire pub connected to 63 incidents of crime and disorder said it shut its doors “out of respect” following death of 19-year-old

A Derbyshire pub has been connected to 63 incidents of crime and disorder. Its closure following the death of a 19-year-old coincided with its licence being suspended – but it was claimed that it shut its doors “out of respect” for the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents released by Erewash Borough Council following lobbying by the Local Democracy Reporting Service detail the extensive catalogue of issues connected to the Market Inn pub in Ilkeston Marketplace, run by Nestcare Ltd.

This comes as the popular town centre venue is to be the subject of a review of its licence following concerns from Derbyshire police that it is connected to “serious disorder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police’s key concern is the part the venue played in the events leading up to the death of 19-year-old Liam Derrett on June 1.

The Market Inn pub in Ilkeston Marketplace.

Kai Donachie, 23, of Bilborough Road, Nottingham, and Joshua Harris, 24, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, have both been charged with the murder of Mr Derrett.

The venue previously claimed it had closed on June 6 “out of respect” for the death of Mr Derrett but this was during a short period from June 6 to June 14 in which the pub had in fact had its licence suspended by the council following a private hearing, before it was reinstated with extra restrictions. Pubs can still open when their licences have been suspended, but they would not be able to sell alcohol.

The pub said at the time: “Out of respect for those involved, and to help provide some reassurance to the public, The Market Inn made the voluntary decision to temporarily close while the situation is being looked into by the relevant authorities. We want to make it clear that the decision to close was ours alone. It hasn’t been ordered by the police or the council—it’s a step we chose to take, responsibly and in good faith.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police make clear in documents, previously withheld but now released by the council, that the review also follows many incidents of crime and disorder linked to the venue in the past two years – 63 in total and 107 connected to the marketplace.

These incidents include domestic violence and assaults, including people being kicked in the head, slapped, grabbed by the throat, punched in the head, someone having their nose broken, a person being knocked unconscious leading to a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, alleged drinks spiking and bringing drugs into the venue, with some incidents not reported to police by the venue.

Police also detail that following significant steps from management, they are not currently seeking to revoke the pub’s licence, but to heavily reduce its nighttime hours.

They say further issues linked to the premises would see the police apply to have the venue’s licence revoked.

The pub has not responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the alleged murder of Mr Derrett on June 1 occurred after 2am.

They are requesting that the venue stop selling alcohol at midnight every night of the week and remove all exceptions for longer hours for sports events, bank holiday weekends, Christmas, Ilkeston Charter Fair, and other celebrations.

The venue can currently serve alcohol until midnight on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, until 1am on Wednesday and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Last entry would be at 11pm and there must be three door security staff from 9pm onwards, changed from last entry at 1am and door security from 11pm, the police say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire police’s licensing inspector Daniel Handley-Farrell wrote in an application to the council: “In his opinion the above premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both.

“Operation Mazzard is in the investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old on the Market Place in Ilkeston.

“Initial investigations show that those involved in this serious crime previously attended and the incident started in the Market Inn/Shakers Ilkeston.

“The premises have been associated with incidents that raise significant concerns about serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reports from police indicate disturbances involving large groups, aggressive behaviour and threats to public safety.”

Police detail: “It is the submission of the police that the licence and operation of the Market Inn in its current format is undermining the licensing objective of prevention of crime.

“Looking at the reported offences there is a lack of early management in matters to intervene or prevent offences.

“The police licensing team has supported the premises over several months and has been resolutely clear that should any serious incidents occur. Positive action will be taken to ensure that the public is protected and that the four licensing objectives are promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the view of the police that the most recent incident has, on its own and taken cumulatively with other incidents, triggered an application for a summary review.

“At this stage, whilst there has been a serious incident leading to the tragic death of a young person, the police do acknowledge that the licence holder has used the period of time the licence has been suspended to vastly improve the safety by implementation of polices and procedures. The police are therefore not calling for the revocation or suspension of the licence.”