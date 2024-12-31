Derbyshire pub and takeaway with one star hygiene ratings - among 14 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

If a business is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary, a score of two means ‘some improvement’ is necessary, while three suggests hygiene standards are ‘generally satisfactory’. A rating of four-out-of-five means that ‘hygiene standards are good’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including a one-star pub and takeaway.

1 . Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

2 . Panda Express, Ashbourne - five-star hygiene rating Panda Express at Station Street in Ashbourne was visited by inspectors on December 18 and received a five-out-of-five rating. It's a great news for the takeaway which had previously held a three-out-of-five hygiene score.

3 . Bolsover Express, Bolsover - four-star hygiene rating Bolsover Express, located at the Market Place in Bolsover, was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.