Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Makeney Hall Hotel - five-star hygiene rating Makeney Hall Hotel in Makeney, Milford was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 23.. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Soul Food Café, Matlock - five-star hygiene rating Soul Food Café at St Giles Church in Matlock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an inspection on January 23. Photo: Google Photo Sales