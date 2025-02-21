Derbyshire pub and Chesterfield restaurant among latest given new food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:35 GMT
A Chesterfield restaurant and a Buxton pub are among Derbyshire food venues which have recently received brand new food hygiene ratings.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google

Makeney Hall Hotel in Makeney, Milford was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 23..

2. Makeney Hall Hotel - five-star hygiene rating

Makeney Hall Hotel in Makeney, Milford was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 23.. Photo: Google

Soul Food Café at St Giles Church in Matlock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an inspection on January 23.

3. Soul Food Café, Matlock - five-star hygiene rating

Soul Food Café at St Giles Church in Matlock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an inspection on January 23. Photo: Google

The Old Sun Inn at High Street in Buxton has also received a five star food hygiene.

4. The Old Sun Inn, Buxton - five-star hygiene rating

The Old Sun Inn at High Street in Buxton has also received a five star food hygiene. Photo: Google

