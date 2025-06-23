Derbyshire protesters fear for village pub as planners consider new store scheme

Protesters have objected to plans to convert most of a Derbyshire village pub into a store and takeaway after claiming the changes will lead to the loss of a vital part of the community.

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee is meeting on June 24 to decide on a planning application for The Corner Pin pub, on Station Road and Pilsley Road, in Morton, to be converted into a mixed-use smaller pub with a convenience store and for a takeaway to be opened from a building near the car park.

The site currently features a two-storey public house building with three lounge bars on the ground floor and an upstairs’ residential flat and the applicant Mr Dhaliwal aims to convert two thirds of the public house into a convenience store with the remaining third to stay open as a bar or pub.

David McCabe, of nearby Stonebroom, said: “To some at first reading, this might sound like an acceptable compromise in being able to have ‘the best of both worlds’.

“However, I would disagree with this sentiment and that allowing a dual purpose site will ultimately lead to the demise or closure of The Corner Pin as a public house, and the proposal is merely an attempt to get the application through the back door to allow it to be used as a convenience store in the long run.”

Mr McCabe fears the applicant’s ‘end goal’ is to use all of the building for a convenience store with the pub’s feared closure after the original application had been to convert the whole pub into a convenience store however this was amended to become plans for a mixed-use ground floor scheme including a shop and a bar following discussion with a council planning officer.

He also argued that customer numbers will fall if the pub is reduced in size because not everyone would be able to fit inside and there would be no space for the pool table and to play darts and the reduced space with only one toilet would be impractical and this would just set the new pub scheme up to fail.

The council has received 23 objection comments from 14 residents and a petition with 199 signatures with signatures signed by those objecting to the plans and Pilsley Parish Council has stated that it prefers to keep the Corner Pin as a pub.

Those with concerns have complained that the pub in its current condition remains busy and is an integral community asset for sports, charity events and live entertainment and any changes would not be welcomed because there is only one other pub in Morton and there are no pubs in nearby Stonebroom.

They have also claimed that 20 pubs in a two-mile radius of The Corner Pin have already closed since 2000 and they are also concerned any changes will lead to an increase in traffic at the junction with shoppers.

In addition, a nomination to register the Corner Pin as an Asset of Community Value has been suggested by those wishing to preserve the pub who feel things could be done to make the pub more profitable.

Among the objections it was also felt that a shop would not benefit the community due to a claim that there are at least ten stores already within a two mile radius and a new one may cause problems with parking and the plans also do not appear to include disabled access.

Protester Trevor Pell, of Pilsley, stated: “This is happening far too many times with public houses. I have used the Corner Pin for over 40 years and in my opinion the pub should be kept as it was meant to be.

“There are no pubs in Stonebroom, only one other pub in the village and the closest to any other such places are over a mile away but there is only a limited bus service that people can use.

“Therefore I think that the Corner Pin should stay as a public house as there are a lot of older people in and around Morton that benefit from the Corner Pin as somewhere they can get away and meet friends.”

NE Derbyshire District Council has considered that Morton’s only other pub, the Sitwell Arms, is a 10 to 15 minute walk away from the Corner Pin and despite claims from the applicant that the Corner Pin is not profitable the council has acknowledged that it has not seen any such evidence in the form of formal financial records.

However, council officers believe that reducing the size of The Corner Pin while also introducing a shop would mean that the scheme will not result in a loss of social Infrastructure.

And a council spokesperson stated that because the pub will be retained alongside the introduction of a shop and takeaway the mixed-use scheme is deemed to be acceptable.

NE Derbyshire District Council’s Environmental Health Officer and Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority have also raised no objections to the planning application subject to a number of conditions.

The Environmental Health Officer has requested conditions relating to delivery times and the installation of flues or air conditioning units, and the highways authority has requested for a Traffic Regulation Order to be implemented next to the Main Road and Pilsley Road junction on both sides to prohibit parking.

Subsequently, the planning committee will consider officers’ recommendations that the application be approved with conditions including a TRO for prohibited parking along with specific delivery times, and store and pub opening times when it meets on June 24.