Derbyshire protection programme gives Peregrine Falcon chicks a flying start - after birds of prey targeted by criminals

Four Peregrine chicks, which hatched in Derbyshire earlier this year, have now been tagged thanks to a unique Peregrine Falcon protection programme launched in the county.

This comes after nests of peregrine falcons across Derbyshire have been subject to criminality and disturbed for their eggs or chicks for human gain in previous years.

The scheme, run by a partnership between Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team, the National Wildlife Crime Unit, landowners, Sorby Breck Ringing Group and the South Peak Raptor Study Group, is set to help monitor the birds throughout their life and gives them an extra layer of protection when it comes to criminals.

PC Emma Swales from our Rural Crime Team said: “Derbyshire is lucky to have nesting sites for these birds across the county – and it’s our duty to keep these birds safe”.

“We’re thankful to all the local groups and partners who have worked with us to safeguard these sites and deter those who seek to harm this protected species. This is a great outcome for this particular site and great overall progress in the fight against criminals who wish to exploit these animals.”

PC Paul Flint, from the National Wildlife Crime Unit, said: “We are pleased to have been working with our partners both in Derbyshire Constabulary as well as forces across the UK to strengthen protections around Peregrine Falcon nesting sites that have been historically vulnerable to criminal attack.

“Our message is clear, if you choose to commit crimes against protected UK wildlife, you may be being watched, we will catch you and we will prosecute you.

"Our thanks go out to those officers involved in Operation Glassbeak as well as recognise the tireless work carried out often voluntarily, by raptor workers throughout the Country, without whom this work wouldn’t have been possible.”

