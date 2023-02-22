Derbyshire property: Impeccable £500,000 home offers garden bar and stunning Derbyshire countryside views
Not many Derbyshire houses combine comfort and elegance as perfect as this stunning property.
If you are looking for your dream home that requires nothing but unpacking your bags and settling straight in, then this is sure to impress. The stunning four-bedroom detached house in Sandringham Drive‚ Heanor, welcomes offers over £499,950.
Advertised by estate agent YOPA Derbyshire, this tastefully modernised family home, will allow new owners to make the best of warm summer days at a generous bespoke rear extension which transformed the property in 2019, offering additional open plan living and entertaining space.
The house is perfect for car enthusiasts, as the property features a double garage with power and plumbing as well as parking space for up to six cars.
The property will speak to the hearts of anyone who values renewable energy, as it is equipped with solar panels with the impressive 7.2kw battery storage capacity.
For more detail and to request a viewing, visit www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/328007