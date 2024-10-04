Derbyshire property: Eight-bedroom terrace on market for £240,000 offers space for growing family or potential for revenue stream

An end terrace property with eight bedrooms in a Derbyshire town has the potential to become a spacious family home or generate income as a guesthouse or a house of multiple occupation.

Large rooms, tall ceiling heights and fireplaces are among the features of the house at Dale Road, Matlock which is on the market with Purplebricks for £240,000.

The property, which offers more than 2,000 sq ft of living accommodation, has recently been fully re-wired, had a replacement kitchen, newly installed central heating boiler and carries double glazed windows to the front and single glazing in part to the rear.

Refurbishment is still required to parts of the property.

Resident parking is within close proximity to the house while the attractions of Matlock Bath are just a short walk away.

