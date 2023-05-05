Derbyshire property: Charming cottage in the heart of popular Peak District village on the market for £400,000
A beautifully presented two bedroom barn conversion situated in the heart of the popular Peak District village of Taddington is on the market.
Nook Barn comprises of an L shaped open plan kitchen and dining area, an impressive sitting room with open fireplace, a utility and a downstairs cloakroom.
To the first floor there are two generously proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Externally the property has enclosed courtyard gardens to the side and the rear. The attached garage has off road parking to the front.
The two-bedroom stone cottage is situated in the heart of Taddington, a thriving Peak District village with a highly regarded primary school and a local country inn. The village is within easy reach of the nearby market towns of Bakewell and Buxton.
The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is marketed by Bagshaws Residential - Bakewell, Chesterfield. For more details, call 01629 347955.