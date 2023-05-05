News you can trust since 1855
The beautifully presented two bedroom barn conversion is situated in the heart of the popular village of Taddington.

Derbyshire property: Charming cottage in the heart of popular Peak District village on the market for £400,000

A beautifully presented two bedroom barn conversion situated in the heart of the popular Peak District village of Taddington is on the market.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST

To the first floor there are two generously proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally the property has enclosed courtyard gardens to the side and the rear. The attached garage has off road parking to the front.

The two-bedroom stone cottage is situated in the heart of Taddington, a thriving Peak District village with a highly regarded primary school and a local country inn. The village is within easy reach of the nearby market towns of Bakewell and Buxton.

The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is marketed by Bagshaws Residential - Bakewell, Chesterfield. For more details, call 01629 347955.

Nook Barn comprises of an L shaped open plan kitchen and dining area, an impressive sitting room with open fireplace, a utility and a downstairs cloakroom.

Nook Barn comprises of an L shaped open plan kitchen and dining area, an impressive sitting room with open fireplace, a utility and a downstairs cloakroom. Photo: Zoopla

An oak door to the front opens into the L shaped dining kitchen.

An oak door to the front opens into the L shaped dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen features a range of modern wall and base kitchen units with wooden work surfaces and an inset stainless steel sink. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer, slimline dishwasher, electric oven and hob.

The kitchen features a range of modern wall and base kitchen units with wooden work surfaces and an inset stainless steel sink. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer, slimline dishwasher, electric oven and hob. Photo: Zoopla

The utility room features a comprehensive range of kitchen units with wooden tops and an inset Belfast sink with a chrome mixer tap and an integrated washing machine. There are exposed beams to the ceiling and a wall mounted central heating radiator. Doors from the utility open into the cloakroom, the attached garage and an oak stable door opens onto the rear courtyard garden.

The utility room features a comprehensive range of kitchen units with wooden tops and an inset Belfast sink with a chrome mixer tap and an integrated washing machine. There are exposed beams to the ceiling and a wall mounted central heating radiator. Doors from the utility open into the cloakroom, the attached garage and an oak stable door opens onto the rear courtyard garden. Photo: Zoopla

