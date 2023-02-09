Following his passion for performing arts, he faced numerous rejections at auditions due to a lack of knowledge about his invisible disabilities.

Many would have given up – but not Joseph who he is determined to make a difference.

He has worked with others to set up a charity called Triple A Performer which aims to raise awareness and acceptance of neurodivergence in performing arts.

Joseph Green, now 17, was considered a problem child within a broken education system.

On March 12, the eve of the start of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, the charity will be putting on their showcase launch event at Sheffield’s City Hall which will include a number of neurodivergent performers.

The event will showcase the talent amongst neurodivergent creatives as well as illustrate how straightforward inclusion for all can be.

Aged five, Joseph, from Tibshelf, attended a local musical theatre school, Chesterfield Studios.

Step by step they rebuilt his confidence and self-esteem through musical theatre and acting. Although battles continued in the background, he was accepted for being himself, he made friends and flourished.

Jonathan Francis, artistic director, Chesterfield Studios said: “Since meeting and working with Joseph over the past 12 years, we have learned so much about working with neurodivergent young people. We have been able to develop our own skills and working practices such as considering our rehearsal space to reduce sensory overload, providing information in different formats and using quiet spaces. We have seen for ourselves how this has supported Joseph’s own personal development as a performer.”

It soon became clear however that outside of his local theatre school, the performing arts sector wasn’t quite so accepting of the Triple A boy.

Joseph received so many rejections at auditions. He was told he was a good actor but the other kid would be easier to work with. At one successful audition he was asked not to disclose his disability as people wouldn’t understand. One theatre school had a blanket policy of separating out the disabled children’s audition forms so that the correct percentage could be accepted to tick a box.

Determined not to accept the invisible barrier between him and the performing arts industry, Joseph worked with his mum on a blog highlighting his experiences to inform others about the frustration and unfair challenges faced. This ultimately led to the formation of the charity, Triple A Performer, in December 2021.

The charity is going from strength to strength and has already produced education films, teaching professionals and amateur theatre schools to improve their access for neurodivergent performers. The message is clear. Supporting neurodivergent creatives with understanding and consideration enables them access to the industry, unlocking a huge pool of talent.

Joseph will be proud to be on stage at the charity’s showcase event at Sheffield City Hall. He will be one of a number of talented neurodivergent performers along with the hugely supportive Chesterfield Studios and friends from Sheffield Performing Arts. The impressive line-up includes:

Madeleine MacMahon, comedienne

Maxwell Thorpe, ITV1’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Robert White, comedian, ITV1’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Rachel Modest, singer, ITV1’s The Voice semi-finalist