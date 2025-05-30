Derbyshire primary school unveils plan for new classroom and toilets
The proposal for Morton Primary School is to erect a traditionally built extension in brick and timber, which would link to the existing main school. A key stage 2 classroom would be housed in the extension.
Anjali Sumra-Dhund of the Djangoly Learning Trust has submitted an application seeking planning consent to North East Derbyshire District Council.
The school has noted the potential impact of construction traffic and should the application be successful, the contractors access will be restricted and the most disruptive works carried out during the summer holidays when the school is not in use by students and staff attendance is minimal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.