Derbyshire primary school pupils spread random acts of kindness - at police and fire stations, Ashgate Hospice and Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Hollingwood Primary School pupils made special visits to the police and fire stations, Ashgate Hospice and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The school ambassadors made the visits as part of a ‘randon acts of kindness’ focus which recognises the important work of members of the local community.

Deputy Headteacher, Lois Clarke said: “Our curriculum focuses on ensuring that Hollingwood pupils ‘make a mark and leave a legacy’ on our community. The Random Acts of Kindness recognise the amazing job that our local services do and our children wanted to thank them this Christmas.“

School Ambassador lead, Vic Thompson added: “Each year the ambassadors choose who will receive our Random Acts of Kindness’ and felt strongly that the Police Force, Staveley Fire Station, Ashgate Hospice and our A&E department at Chesterfield Hospital were worthy recipients this year! It’s a small but very important message for our children to the services that help keep us safe throughout the year.”

