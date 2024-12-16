Derbyshire Primary School League Tables: 21 top primary schools based on pupils' key skills in 2024

The latest national school league tables have been released by the Government – ranking primary schools according to what percentage of pupils meet ‘the expected standard' in the 2023/24 school year.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Here are 21 primaries with best results in Derbyshire this year – compared to the average of 58% in the county and and 61% nationally. The ranking includes the number of pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year, when the data was gathered.

1 . Derbyshire Primary School League Tables These 21 Derbyshire primaries had the highest percentage of pupils meeting ‘the expected standard' at the end of the key stage 2. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Redhill Primary School Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 this year and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wessington Primary School Wessington Primary School at The Green, Alfreton also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths this year. The school had 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2, less than Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook. Wessington Primary was visited by Ofsted in June 2022 and inspectors said it continued to be a good school. Photo: Google Photo Sales