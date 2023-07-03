News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire primary school hosts 'colour run' in celebration of Pride month

Sharley Park Community primary school has raised awareness of what makes everybody different through its ‘colour run’ event in celebration of Pride month.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

The children of the Clay Cross based primary school spent the day learning more about the LGBT+ community, during a fun, educational day of colour.

They came to class dressed in rainbow coloured clothes, attended a special morning assembly and PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) lessons all about Pride. The highlight of the day came in the afternoon at the ‘colour run’ obstacle course on the school field. The children ducked, dived, weaved and crawled their way around numerous obstacles while members of staff sprayed them with water guns and paints. By the end of the day, both children and staff were covered in paint and a great time was had by all.

The event was organised by Sharley Park teachers, Ben Thompson and Freya Peat.

Sharley Park community primary school colour run as part of pride celebration. children with teachers Mr Thompson and Miss Peat.Sharley Park community primary school colour run as part of pride celebration. children with teachers Mr Thompson and Miss Peat.
Mr Thompson – who teaches Year 4 described the need for the school to host these types of events to celebrate Pride as “really important”.

He said: “Our mission is to make sure our children are well-rounded world citizens. Even though in terms of diversity our families and our demographics all share very similar backgrounds, it is really lovely to celebrate differences with the children. We’ve encouraged them to think about what makes their families special and see how it is different from somebody else’s. It really brings it home to them how differences can be a good thing, and I think that’s a very powerful tool for any child.”

