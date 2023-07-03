The children of the Clay Cross based primary school spent the day learning more about the LGBT+ community, during a fun, educational day of colour.

They came to class dressed in rainbow coloured clothes, attended a special morning assembly and PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) lessons all about Pride. The highlight of the day came in the afternoon at the ‘colour run’ obstacle course on the school field. The children ducked, dived, weaved and crawled their way around numerous obstacles while members of staff sprayed them with water guns and paints. By the end of the day, both children and staff were covered in paint and a great time was had by all.

The event was organised by Sharley Park teachers, Ben Thompson and Freya Peat.

Sharley Park community primary school colour run as part of pride celebration. children with teachers Mr Thompson and Miss Peat.

Mr Thompson – who teaches Year 4 described the need for the school to host these types of events to celebrate Pride as “really important”.