Derbyshire primary school has Ofsted rating downgraded to 'requires improvement’

Watchdogs rated behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management as well as early years provision, as good at Swanwick Primary School but said that the quality of education requires improvement.

The report said: “Some aspects of the English curriculum are not well sequenced. Leaders have not precisely identified the key knowledge and skills that pupils need to be successful in writing. Pupils do not always get enough opportunities to practise writing. Pupils do not write as well as they should.

"In some foundation subjects, curriculum plans are not detailed enough. Teachers do not have enough information about what to teach. Curriculum plans are not well sequenced and do not indicate the key knowledge that pupils should know. This means that the curriculum is not always delivered effectively. As a result, pupils do not have a secure understanding of key knowledge.

An Ofsted report, published at the end of the last week, concluded that Swanwick Primary School at South Street, in Alfreton had its rating downgraded to ‘requires improvement.’

“Leaders should ensure that there are clear assessment procedures in place to check pupils’ understanding and to inform teaching.”

However the school has been praised for its safeguarding.

The report said: “Leaders have ensured that there is a strong culture of safeguarding in the school. Staff receive regular training. They know about the risks to pupils. They know howto report any concerns they may have. Pupils get the help they need. Leaders keep detailed records.

"Pupils feel safe in school. They know who they can speak to in school if they have any concerns. They learn about road safety and how to keep themselves safe online.”

Inspectors also praised pupils’ behaviour.