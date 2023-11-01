News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Derbyshire pre-school children become 'Harvest Heroes' hoping to save the day for struggling local families

Pre-school children have become heroes to their community, after helping put together a hamper for a local food bank.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In October, children attending Heanor Pre-school made donations of dry goods, which will be provided to a foodbank run by local charitable organisation, Salcare.

The collection began on the 23rd October, and generous donations were made by parents and children throughout the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the 27th, the children attended the pre-school dressed as their favourite superheroes, where they posed for a picture in front of the impressive hamper they had put together.

Most Popular
The Harvest Heroes standing tall with their super food bank donation. Photo: Heanor pre-schoolThe Harvest Heroes standing tall with their super food bank donation. Photo: Heanor pre-school
The Harvest Heroes standing tall with their super food bank donation. Photo: Heanor pre-school

Chairman of Heanor pre-school, David Howe explained that they often use this time of year to encourage their children to think about others.

The chairman said: “Things like this help the children to think about other people. I know they are fairly young, but we still feel it’s important, and staff do very well to communicate this with the parents. And, of course, it is good to try and help others within the community. We know it’s going to be a tough winter again for many families.”

Salcare is an Amber Valley based charity which runs a domestic abuse support helpline. Other projects that the charity is running include their foodbank, which is available as a walk-in service, and a warehouse shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop provides practical support packages for families and individuals having to move and build a new home including black and white goods, household furniture and clothing. For more information about the charity, visit the Salcare website.

Related topics:DerbyshireHeanor