Derbyshire pre-school children become 'Harvest Heroes' hoping to save the day for struggling local families

Pre-school children have become heroes to their community, after helping put together a hamper for a local food bank.

In October, children attending Heanor Pre-school made donations of dry goods, which will be provided to a foodbank run by local charitable organisation, Salcare.

The collection began on the 23rd October, and generous donations were made by parents and children throughout the week.

On the 27th, the children attended the pre-school dressed as their favourite superheroes, where they posed for a picture in front of the impressive hamper they had put together.

The Harvest Heroes standing tall with their super food bank donation. Photo: Heanor pre-school

Chairman of Heanor pre-school, David Howe explained that they often use this time of year to encourage their children to think about others.

The chairman said: “Things like this help the children to think about other people. I know they are fairly young, but we still feel it’s important, and staff do very well to communicate this with the parents. And, of course, it is good to try and help others within the community. We know it’s going to be a tough winter again for many families.”

Salcare is an Amber Valley based charity which runs a domestic abuse support helpline. Other projects that the charity is running include their foodbank, which is available as a walk-in service, and a warehouse shop.

