Derbyshire Post Office branch set to close - as post master retires after 40 years

The Crich Post Office will close its doors in May – with a new Post Office branch set to open in a Nisa store.

The Crich Post Office, located on the Market Place, will close its doors at 5pm on Monday, May 19.

This comes after the current postmaster Phil Dolby resigned after more than 40 years of running the branch. The existing premises will no longer be available for Post Office use.

Following a period of public consultation and review, the Post Office has confirmed that a new branch of the Crich Post Office will open its doors at Nisa Local, also located on the Market Place.

The new Post Office, which will operate as a local-style branch, will open its doors at 1pm on Tuesday, May 20.

A spokesperson for Post Office said: “After careful consideration of the feedback received, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.

"The new local style Post Office will operate from a Post Office counter position located alongside the shop counter enabling customers to carry out the same range of Post Office products and services alongside retail transactions.

"The Post Office transactions are designed to be quick and efficient to operate to enable fast and effective customer service and helping to reduce queuing.

"The change also means that local residents will benefit from significantly longer opening hours, including Saturday and Sundays for longer opening times throughout the week, allowing customers to spread their visits and access our services seven days a week and at times that suit them better.”