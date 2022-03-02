Derbyshire police urgently appeal for help finding missing teenager

The 15-year-old was last seen leaving home in Hope on Tuesday morning and officers are growing extremely concerned for his welfare.

Osain is white, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with blonde, eye-length hair in a bowl cut. He was last seen wearing indigo jeans, a navy blue hoodie, a dark grey New Balance waterproof jacket and dark trainers. He may also be carrying a navy blue and grey Puma backpack.

Police have had officers searching the area last night but want to hear from anyone who has seen Osain throughout today or knows where he might be now.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 867 of 1 March:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message their contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.