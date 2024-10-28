Derbyshire police thank public after missing Chesterfield woman is found
Derbyshire police have thanked members of the public who repsonded to their appeal for help finding a missing Chesterfield woman.
43-year-old Madeline was last seen in Chesterfield on Friday and police issued appeals for information about her over the weekend.
Today the force put out an update to say that she had been found and to thank those who helped with the peal.
A spokesperson for Derbsyhire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her.”