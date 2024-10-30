Derbyshire police thank members of the public after missing Chesterfield man is found

Published 30th Oct 2024, 07:20 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 09:42 BST
Derbyshire police have thanked members of the public for their help finding a man missing in Chesterfield

Officers put out an appeal for information about 32-year-old Luke, was last seen at around 8.30am on Monday 28 October.

This morning the force issued an update to say that he had been found.

Police said: “Luke who was missing from Chesterfield has now been found. Thank you to all those who shared our missing person appeal.”

