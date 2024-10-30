Derbyshire police thank members of the public after missing Chesterfield man is found

Derbyshire police have thanked members of the public for their help finding a man missing in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers put out an appeal for information about 32-year-old Luke, was last seen at around 8.30am on Monday 28 October.

This morning the force issued an update to say that he had been found.

Police said: “Luke who was missing from Chesterfield has now been found. Thank you to all those who shared our missing person appeal.”