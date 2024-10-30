Derbyshire police thank members of the public after missing Chesterfield man is found
Derbyshire police have thanked members of the public for their help finding a man missing in Chesterfield
Officers put out an appeal for information about 32-year-old Luke, was last seen at around 8.30am on Monday 28 October.
This morning the force issued an update to say that he had been found.
Police said: “Luke who was missing from Chesterfield has now been found. Thank you to all those who shared our missing person appeal.”